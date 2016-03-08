Dybala shares Champions League record with Barca and Spurs stars

Paulo Dybala had a magnificent match yesterday in Juventus' home debut in the Champions League against Young Boys. The Argentinian starlet scored a hattrick, with which he has joined two stars of world football and now shares their record.



Dybala has scored 9 Champions League goals throughout his career, all of them with his left foot. The only other players capable of scoring a hattrick to date in the current Champions League edition were Lionel Messi and, on the same night as Dybala, Edin Dzeko.



Another interesting statistic and record the Argentinian is now sharing with another player is that, together with Harry Kane, Dybala is the only player born after 1993 to score a hattrick in the Champions League.



Impressive from the little Argentine, who was doubted by so many at the very start of the season when he was struggling to adapt to a new Juventus side led by Cristiano Ronaldo. But now it seems that this devastating duo could co-exist.