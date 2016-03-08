Dybala situation: PSG and United wait, Tottenham and Man City turn down chance
23 July at 18:45Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting to resolve their own situations before trying to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus, Calciomercato understand.
Dybala's situation was delicate under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri and he was close to leaving during the former AC Milan manager's tenure.
We understand that Dybala is currently treated to be untransferrable by Juventus and Sarri sees him as an important part of the side. La Joya though, is also waiting to see how things pan out under Sarri.
Man United are waiting to understand the situation of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku and will only take concrete steps for Dybala once their situations are resolved. Much like them, PSG remain interested too.
But the Parisiens themselves are looking to resolve the situation of Neymar before making another attempt at a transfer. Leonardo has already confirmed that the club is interested in the Argentine.
Bayern Munich remain interested and both Tottenham and Manchester City have turned down the chance to make a move for La Joya.
Go to comments