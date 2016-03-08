Dybala stars in Juventus friendly at Villar Perosa

Juventus' Argentine star Paulo Dybala starred in the bianconeri's 3-1 win over the club's B side in a friendly a Villar Perosa.



The game saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt sit out, with the clash ending 3-1 in favor of Maurizio Sarri's men.



The Agnelli family was at the sidelines, watching the game. The first goal came at around the 15 minutes after Dybala won a penalty and La Joya converted it by sending the keeper the wrong way.



A Merih Demiral own goal saw Juve B equalise, but it didn't last long as Dybala scored again within the next two minutes. In the 50th minute, Juan Cuadrado got the third, scoring from a back-heel.