Dybala talks Higuain partnership and explains improvement after Allegri's departure

Juventus' star Paulo Dybala spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport at the end of the match between his team and Atalanta.



"With Higuain, we have a beautiful partnership. We hope to have Ronaldo at 100% back again together with us. What changed compared to last year? I don't know but playing closer to the opponent's goal helps, everything starts from there," he said.



"My decision to stay at Juventus is rewarding me, it's my desire to improve and have fun on the pitch. The coach helps me out. I try to give everything and my teammates are good at being with me in difficult times," Dybala added.

