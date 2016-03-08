Dybala tells Pogba to rejoin Juventus
08 June at 11:55Juventus star Paulo Dybala has urged former teammate and current Manchester United star Paul Pogba to rejoin Juventus.
The 25-year-old Pogba joined Juventus from Manchester United as a free-agent in the summer of 2012. After four successful seasons in Turin, the Frenchman sealed what was then a world-record move back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. Since arriving at United, Pogba has only shown glimpses of his true ability and quality.
In an interview that Dybala gave to TYC Sport, he urged his former bianconeri teammate to come back to Turin. He said: "With Paul I kept a good relationship even after his departure for England."
"With him I was very good on the pitch, we had a lot of feeling, even outside the field we always felt very good. "
"I feel that if he could come back, it will be very good for our friendship. We would stop making video calls and we would go back to training together. We always made new greetings, new ways to celebrate a goal, like when we touched each other with our finger after seeing Dragon Ball Z ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
