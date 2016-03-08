'Dybala to leave Juventus in January'
12 September at 17:00Maurizio Zamparini, the owner of Palermo claims, the forward of Juventus, Paulo Dybala will leave the Turin club in the January transfer window.
The Argentine professional footballer was signed by the Old Lady from Palermo.
"Every time he stays out it makes me want to cry. He's on the bench because of Allegri. Allegri should come to Palermo and win the Scudetto, "Zamparini told RMC Sport.
"Two years ago I sent Dybala to a message and to go to Italy.
"He'll leave, because Juventus want to get € 120m. In January I think he'll leave, for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England.
"Juventus have a lot of champions and it's obviously a reason to cry like a phenomenon like him is not playing."
