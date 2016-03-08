Dybala to return to Juventus amidst transfer links with United, Spurs

Italian Serie A giants Juventus striker Paul Dybala is set to return to his club amidst links with Premier League giants.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to England after it was reported that he was unsettled in Turin following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer.

However, according to new development, the former Palermo striker will rejoin the club after a lengthy break.

Prior to the latest development, Tuttosport reported that Manchester United are interested in Dybala and will offer striker Romelu Lukaku plus €15 million cash, which would be very close to Juve’s valuations of €100 million for the 25-year-old.

However, United are not the only club interested in acquiring Dybala’s services as last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the playmaker, but their move is dependent on the departure of Christian Eriksen.

