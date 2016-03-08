Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is reportedly expected to start for the bianconeri in their upcoming Serie A game against Parma.The Argentine didn't make an appearance for Juventus in their previous game against Lazio, as goals from Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic handed the bianconeri a 2-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.CorSport state that Dybala could start for the Old Lady against Parma after being benched in the game against Lazio.Max Allegri is expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Douglas Costa expected to start on the left and Juan Cuadrado expected to start on the right. If Dybala does start, he will play as a number ten behind Cristiano Ronaldo.Mattia de Sciglio will be back in the squad, says the outlet, after having recovered from a muscle injury that he suffered during the pre-season friendlies in the United States.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)