Dybala to start v. Parma?
29 August at 15:15Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is reportedly expected to start for the bianconeri in their upcoming Serie A game against Parma.
The Argentine didn't make an appearance for Juventus in their previous game against Lazio, as goals from Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic handed the bianconeri a 2-0 win at the Allianz Stadium.
CorSport state that Dybala could start for the Old Lady against Parma after being benched in the game against Lazio.
Max Allegri is expected to start with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Douglas Costa expected to start on the left and Juan Cuadrado expected to start on the right. If Dybala does start, he will play as a number ten behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mattia de Sciglio will be back in the squad, says the outlet, after having recovered from a muscle injury that he suffered during the pre-season friendlies in the United States.
