Dybala to the rescue: two things Juventus must improve

23 October at 12:30
Thanks to Paulo Dybala, Juventus managed to come from behind against Lokomotiv Moscow last night, turning the game around in just two minutes. Of course, the win will be a good confidence boost for the Bianconeri, but there are still a few things that they must improve.

At the back, a negative aspect was highlighted last night: the defender lost too many duels. We are used to seeing Juve dominate in defence, but that wasn't the case. In fact, De Ligt won 66.7% of the duels while Bonucci dropped to just 57.1%. Perhaps the absence of Chiellini makes the difference.

In the midfield, Khedira and Matuidi guarantee many things, but few of them are related to the attacking phase. Furthermore, they lack a bit in technique, which was noticeable yesterday. Once Higuain came on, we could see a clear change as Bentancur dropped down to the midfield.

In other words, Sarri has a few things to evaluate ahead of the next game. After yesterday, though, he most likely has a clear picture of what has to be done depending on the opponents.

