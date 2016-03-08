Dybala to the rescue: two things Juventus must improve

Thanks to Paulo Dybala, Juventus managed to come from behind against Lokomotiv Moscow last night, turning the game around in just two minutes. Of course, the win will be a good confidence boost for the Bianconeri, but there are still a few things that they must improve.At the back, a negative aspect was highlighted last night: the defender lost too many duels. We are used to seeing Juve dominate in defence, but that wasn't the case. In fact, De Ligt won 66.7% of the duels while Bonucci dropped to just 57.1%. Perhaps the absence of Chiellini makes the difference.In the midfield, Khedira and Matuidi guarantee many things, but few of them are related to the attacking phase. Furthermore, they lack a bit in technique, which was noticeable yesterday. Once Higuain came on, we could see a clear change as Bentancur dropped down to the midfield.In other words, Sarri has a few things to evaluate ahead of the next game. After yesterday, though, he most likely has a clear picture of what has to be done depending on the opponents.