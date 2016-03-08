Dybala warns Man Utd, makes big claim on Messi and Ronaldo

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala did not start against Colombia yesterday night and is now set to return to Turin where he will have to battle it out for a starting spot with the Old Lady.



The Argentinean is not in the form of his life as Max Allegri snubbed him from Juventus’ starting XI in the last two Serie A games.



Unlikely his brother who hugely criticized Scaloni for not playing La Joya from the first minute against Colombia, Dybala seems to be pretty relaxed about his current game time with his club and his national team.



The Argentina star spoke to media after the game yesterday night discussing his relationship with Ronaldo and Messi: “Ronaldo is an amazing footballer and I am already lucky to play with Messi with Argentina”, Dybala said.



Talking about Juventus’ Champions League campaign, Dybala said: “I must be ready for the next game. We will face Valencia on Wednesday and we’ll have to be ready. Every game will be difficult and we’ll do our best to win all of them. The season has just begun, we have a lot to do.”



Juventus will face Valencia, Manchester United and Young Boys in the Champions League group stage.

