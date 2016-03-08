90% of sides to score at least three goals in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (73/81).

Dynamo Kyiv have progressed from their last two Europa league knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg away from home – both during the 2014-15 campaign, knocking out Guingamp in the last 32 and Everton in the last 16.

Dynamo Kyiv will host Chelsea in a European encounter for the first time since October 2015, when they drew 0-0 in a Champions League group stage match.

Of sides still in this season’s Europa League, only Eintracht Frankfurt (six) are on a longer current unbeaten run away from home in the competition than Chelsea (five – W4 D1).

Of his nine Europa League appearances this season, Chelsea forward Willian has either scored or assisted at least one goal in seven different matches (three goals, five assists).

Chelsea take on Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine this evening; as the Blues look to put their three-goal lead in the first leg to good use as they hope to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.MATCH FACTS