Dynamo Kiev-Chelsea 0-1, as Giroud opens the score
14 March at 19:10Chelsea take on Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine this evening; as the Blues look to put their three-goal lead in the first leg to good use as they hope to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.
MATCH FACTS
- 90% of sides to score at least three goals in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie have progressed to the next round (73/81).
- Dynamo Kyiv have progressed from their last two Europa league knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg away from home – both during the 2014-15 campaign, knocking out Guingamp in the last 32 and Everton in the last 16.
- Dynamo Kyiv will host Chelsea in a European encounter for the first time since October 2015, when they drew 0-0 in a Champions League group stage match.
- Of sides still in this season’s Europa League, only Eintracht Frankfurt (six) are on a longer current unbeaten run away from home in the competition than Chelsea (five – W4 D1).
- Of his nine Europa League appearances this season, Chelsea forward Willian has either scored or assisted at least one goal in seven different matches (three goals, five assists).
