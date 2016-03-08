Dzeko: 'Humiliating 6-1 derby win against Man United was a special moment'
07 February at 15:10Roma star Edin Dzeko spoke with Four Four Two about his career, including his spell at Manchester City: “I was there for four-and-a-half years, I won some trophies – after City had waited 44 years and had a great time, so it was a special period in my career. I still follow City when I can. They feel like my club, and it was a pleasure to play in the best league in the world – you want to play with the best and compete with the best. It’s amazing to see how much City have grown as a club since then.”
MANCHESTER DERBY - “To beat them 6-1 in their own ground was a humiliation, especially in a derby when it’s even worse. It all happened so quickly, we got three goals in the last five minutes or something like that. Maybe that game gave us more power and energy to think we could do it at the end; that we were the team to win it that year".
Dzeko joined Roma from Manchester City in summer 2015. He has nine goals in 23 appearances with the Giallorossi so far this season and he has 82 goals in his entire career with the Serie A giants.
