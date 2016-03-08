Dzeko and Lukaku both linked post-Icard, still looking for the player to complete Lautaro

With Inter looking set to secure Champions League football for next season, Moratta and Spalletti can start to think ahead to the summer squad rebuild, and what to do with Mauro Icardi.

With the future of Spalletti unsure and the possible arrival of Antonio Conte, there are no certainties when it comes to Icardi. Conte if know for wanting a striker who offers more in the defensive side of the game while Icardi is known for the deadly striking ability in the box.

The numbers, 123 goals in 214 games, speak in favour of Mauro Icardi, however, he about to finish his most complicated year, one in which his leadership into question with the removal of the captain's armband. Although Wanda continues to express herself in favour of his permanence, the market will issue the verdict and, in the case of an offer deemed appropriate, the Argentine will bid farewell.

The sale of Icardi would see the promotion of Lautaro, who has 6 goals in 22 games (not all as a starter) in his first season Italian. A player has convinced everyone with his technical ability and mental strength from the coaches to the teammates. The player has yet to express his maximum potential in the current system (upfront alone). This is why Inter is in a long search for the player who would complete Toro, to form an offensive tandem more congenial to the football idea of ​​those who will lead it.

Not that he needed it, but Edin Dzeko, 86 goals in 174 games with Roma, showed once again at San Siro that he had all the requirements to launch his candidacy for the post-Icardi. Due to the expiry of the contract in 2020, the Giallorossi have decided to get rid of their net 4.5 million salaries.

Romelu Lukaku is another name linked with the Milan club. After 42 goals in 94 appearances for United the player has more raw technically and tactically than Dzeko, but with a physical dominance that could be very comfortable in Serie A. His power of attorney has for some time passed into the hands of Federico Pastorello, an agent on excellent terms with Inter and he would like to see his client transfer to Italy, followed by Bayern Munich and PSG.