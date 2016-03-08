Dzeko and Lukaku choose Conte's Inter: the situation
18 June at 10:15Romelu Lukaku plus Edin Dzeko. The plan is now clear: Inter Milan wants to give Antonio Conte both strikers. Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the situation of both players in its edition for today.
In the last couple of days, Lukaku had the opportunity to reiterate his position to Manchester United. He wants to leave the club and wants a move to Inter. The first formal steps have been taken, now it will be up to the two clubs to find the agreement.
Firstly, however, the Nerazzurri will have to solve the Icardi case and then, perhaps, the Lukaku deal will find a happy ending in Singapore, when on July 20 the two teams will face each other in a friendly match.
The Red Devils want 80 million euros for the player, which is currently unapproachable for Marotta and Ausilio. The player is impatient, as also shown by an exchange of words on Instagram with his agent Federico Pastorello: "Do you read my messages on the phone?" to which the Belgian answered: "Only for you I have a special alert".
Meanwhile, the deal to bring Edin Dzeko to the San Siro seems less complicated, though there are also some issues. Inter are impatient and Roma have raised their demand from 20 to 22 million euros, while Inter are offering just 13. But Dzeko has already chosen the Nerazzurri and agreed on a three-year contract worth 5 million euros per season and it seems like a matter of time until the clubs also reach an agreement.
