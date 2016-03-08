Dzeko doubtful despite training with mask
17 October at 14:45Roma star Edin Dzeko is doubtful for the giallorossi's upcoming Serie A game against Sampdoria despite training with a mask.
Dzeko has been one of Roma's best players since he joined. The Bosnian initially joined on loan from Manchester City but the move was later made permanent. He has appeared seven times in the league this season, scoring four times.
Dzeko sustained a cheekbone fracture in Roma's draw against Cagliari two weeks ago and was expected to be missing for the next two games.
But the Roma official Twitter handle posted some photos of the club's training session today and it had an image of Dzeko training with a facemask to protect his face.
It is said that the former Man City man wants to play against Samp but the doctors have advised him a week of rest before he returns to action next weekend.
Roma are currently dealing with multiple injury issues. While Diego Perotti has returned to training, Paulo Fonseca will remain without Cengiz Under, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Davide Zappacosta, Amadou Diawara and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
