Dzeko drops massive Inter hint on Instagram

Edin Dzeko is getting closer to Inter after the player dropped a huge hint on Instagram.



While away on holiday in Portofino the number 9 posted an image of himself to which an Inter fan commented with black and blue heart emojis, which Dzeko then ‘liked’.



The move was met with the wrath of some Giallorossi fans who demanded that the payer must go, however, after less than two hours the ‘like’ was removed.



Dzeko is expected to sign for a new look Inter after the arrival of Antonio Conte, as the club prepares to play his favoured 3-5-2 formation next season.



Former club captain Icardi looks set to leave Inter despite the fact his agent, Wanda, is currently refusing any offer that comes in for the Argentine.



There had been reports from the Italian press that the striker might wait to run his contract down so he can leave on a free should Inter try and force him out.





