Dzeko drops massive hint about Inter move
04 July at 20:40Roma striker has now left no stone unturned in making it clear that he will soon be an Inter player this summer.
The Bosnian has been heavily linked with a move to the nerazzurri as talks are still continuing about the player's potential move from the Stadio Olimpico to the San Siro this summer.
Wymiana Perisic - Dzeko? #WelcomeEdin #Dzeko #NotForEveryone #InterPL #Inter #wloskarobota pic.twitter.com/W6aomPJJ7i— Aneta Dorotkiewicz (@aneta_doro) July 4, 2019
But Dzeko has dropped a big hint about a move to Inter as he posed for a photograph with Ivan Perisic, who is a good friend of his and is expected to stay at Inter this summer.
