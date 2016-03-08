Dzeko drops massive hint about Inter move

04 July at 20:40
Roma striker has now left no stone unturned in making it clear that he will soon be an Inter player this summer.

The Bosnian has been heavily linked with a move to the nerazzurri as talks are still continuing about the player's potential move from the Stadio Olimpico to the San Siro this summer.

 
But Dzeko has dropped a big hint about a move to Inter as he posed for a photograph with Ivan Perisic, who is a good friend of his and is expected to stay at Inter this summer.

 

