Dzeko drops massive hint about Inter move

Roma striker has now left no stone unturned in making it clear that he will soon be an Inter player this summer.The Bosnian has been heavily linked with a move to the nerazzurri as talks are still continuing about the player's potential move from the Stadio Olimpico to the San Siro this summer.But Dzeko has dropped a big hint about a move to Inter as he posed for a photograph with Ivan Perisic, who is a good friend of his and is expected to stay at Inter this summer.