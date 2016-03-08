Dzeko edges closer to Inter move; the Lukaku situation
13 July at 12:00According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Edin Dzeko is moving closer to a switch from Roma to Inter Milan; as the clubs have negotiated the gap between supply and demand at just 6 million euros, down from 10 million.
Inter initially wanted to pay just 10 million euros for the Bosnian forward, with Roma demanding 20 million after they managed to reach capital gains in time for the start of July.
Therefore, the price is currently likely to be around 12-18 million, with the Nerazzurri keen to sign the ageing striker for as cheap as possible.
Meanwhile, Inter's pursuits of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku appears to hinge solely on their ability to offload Argentine forward Mauro Icardi. The issue is, however, that no club has come forward with an official offer for Icardi just yet, with clubs ready to wait until the end of the window to make a move, as Inter's desperation to offload the forward grows.
