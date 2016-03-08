Dzeko: 'I don't think about renewal; Barca and Man City favourites for CL'
06 March at 19:15Ahead of AS Roma's match against FC Porto this evening, Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko spoke to Bluewin about the Champions League and the upcoming tie:
"The win against Barca last season? We love this sport because of stories like that. If we go forward, with a little bit of luck we could get another chance in the semi-finals. But first there is the return leg with Porto. In Portugal we have to prove that we are strong, we are not a team that remains behind waiting. We have to score at least one goal to move on to the next round.
"Barcelona, Real Madrid (eliminated yesterday, ed) and Manchester City. And Atletico would play the final at home, this is definitely a strong motivation. I believe one of these 3 teams. But it would be better if Roma won.
"Contract renewal? Now I do not think about it. I just have to think about doing my best, then we'll see."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments