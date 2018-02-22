Dzeko: 'I dreamed of playing for Milan'

Roma striker Edin Dzeko spoke to Face TV about his current situation, his Chelsea transfer fiasco in January, and his previous desire to join Milan.



"I decided to stay in Rome. It was a very complicated period where so many false things were brought in. So many things went through my head, I was not sure of anything in that juncture."



But it is on his future that the Bosnian striker gives the most equivocal answer: "Now I will play two games with the Bosnian national team and then we will see what happens: I have two more years of my contract, so we have to ask Roma too".



Finally, Dzeko is back to talk about the possibility of a move to Milan, a club that has asked for information over the last few transfer windows:



"When I played with the shirt of Zeljeznicar my dream was to play in Milan and after winning the title with Wolfsburg was very close to Milan, but the German team did not want to let me go, but luckily my career went well anyway and at the moment I am very happy in Rome."