In an interview with Face TV , Edin Dzeko has once again talked about his future with Roma and the transfer to Chelsea that broke down, offering mixed reassurance to the Roma fans.



"Now I will play two matches with the Bosnian National team and then we will see what will happens. I have two more years of my contract, so you will have to ask Roma as well.

"Milan? When I played in Zeljeznicar, my dream was to play at Milan. After winning the title with the Wolfsburg, I was very close to moving to Milan, but Wolfsburg didn't want to let me go. Luckily, however, my career went well and I'm happy in Rome."

"After having been at Manchester City, I was not ready last summer to move to Chelsea, so I decided to stay in Rome. It has been a very complicated period where as always, the media reported so many false things.