Dzeko out, Lukaku in for Inter?

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s transfer window is turning out to be nothing short of a roller coaster ride.



New manager Antonio Conte, soon after arriving at the club, made his intentions clear of signing two strikers — Eden Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku.



For the most part of the transfer window, it looked likely that the former will join the Milan-based club than the latter, but things are about to change once again.



With the refusal of Paulo Dybala going to Manchester United, it seems that Lukaku’s proposed move to Juventus — which looked just a few steps away from completion till Saturday — will not going to take place.



That leaves Inter in a strong position as they are ready to once again establish contact with United who are eager to let go the Belgium striker in order to generate funds for few more potential signings.



The Red Devils previously rejected Inter’s bid of €70 million plus add ons for the former Everton striker which mean the Italian club will have to improve their offer in order to increase their chances of concluding the deal.



On the other hand, it looks highly unlikely now that Dzeko — who has already agreed personal terms with Inter — will complete his move to San Siro after both clubs have failed to reach an agreement.



Roma value the former Manchester City striker at €25 million which is considerably higher than Inter’s offer of €15 million.

