Dzeko refuses to rule out Premier League return
15 October at 09:55Roma striker Edin Dzeko could return to the Premier League. Speaking to Sky Sports Uk, the former Manchester City ace claimed: “Maybe it’s too late but you never know what can happen. I love English football and I spent four years and a half there. I had fun in the Premier League but now I am happy in Rome.”
Dzeko has had a great start to the season with five goals in nine games in all competitions.
The experienced Roma striker did also speak in press conference ahead of Bosnia-Northern Ireland: “Play the European championship is everybody’s target. We need to do our best if we want to qualify. I don’t know if it will be the last big competition but somebody will arrive after me to beat my records. That’s what record are made for. Now I am here and I have the pleasure to play for my country.”
Go to comments