Dzeko still interested in Inter move

AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko is still interested in moving to league rivals Inter Milan, according to CorSport.



The former Manchester City striker has been linked with a move to San Siro and it was reported that he has been identified as a potential target by new Inter manager Antonio Conte as well.



However, the deal did not go through as Roma valued the striker at €25 million whereas Inter want to offer €15 million.



But as per the new detail, Dzeko has informed the Rome-based club about his intentions and wants to join the Nerazzurri in the ongoing transfer window.

