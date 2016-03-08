Dzeko still interested in Inter move
06 August at 09:00AS Roma striker Eden Dzeko is still interested in moving to league rivals Inter Milan, according to CorSport.
The former Manchester City striker has been linked with a move to San Siro and it was reported that he has been identified as a potential target by new Inter manager Antonio Conte as well.
However, the deal did not go through as Roma valued the striker at €25 million whereas Inter want to offer €15 million.
But as per the new detail, Dzeko has informed the Rome-based club about his intentions and wants to join the Nerazzurri in the ongoing transfer window.
