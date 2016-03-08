Dzeko to Inter a matter of time: when the announcement will be made

25 June at 11:00
Corriere dello Sport has no doubts: Edin Dzeko will wear the Inter shirt. There is still a distance between offer and demand in negotiations between the Nerazzurri and Roma but according to the Roma-based paper, it will not make the deal to bring the Bosnian to the San Siro at risk.

Contacts between the parties are continuous but Marotta and Ausilio are in no hurry to close the deal (even if Conte would like to have him available for his team's training camp in Lugano).

For their part, the Giallorossi would like to find a substitute for the attacker first, though it may be just a strategy from both sides to try and gain an advantage in a potential deal.

All in all, it is believed that the move is a formality and just a matter of time. Corriere dello Sport adds that the official announcement of Dzeko's transfer to Inter is expected to be made after July 1st, with Conte receiving his much-desired striker.

