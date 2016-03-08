Dzeko to Inter: Operation blocked, Icardi could be part of negotiation
14 August at 19:35The idea of Edin Dzeko possibly joining Inter is still blocked and the possibility of Mauro Icardi being included in the negotiation may not open the deadlock.
Inter have already signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United but Antonio Conte is keen on bringing another striker in before the transfer window closes. The nerazzurri remain keen on signing Edin Dzeko, but the problems are still existing.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Edin pushes to wear Nerazzurri for some time, Inter counts on this factor and has no intention of giving up.
Roma demand 20 million euros plus bonuses- a fee that is still more than what Inter are willing to offer. Inter's last attempt was below 20 million euros.
Icardi could be part of the negotiation but Inter would want 45 million euros plus Dzeko. The Argentine hopes for a move to Juventus, but the bianconeri are yet to sink the blow to sign the striker.
