Dzeko unhappy with Roma over Inter move

Veteran striker Eden Dzeko is unhappy with his club AS Roma after his proposed move to league rivals Inter Milan has delayed, as per Corriere dello Sport.



It was reported earlier that the former Manchester City striker, who just has 12 months left on his contract, has an agreement with Inter and has reiterated several times that he would like join the Nerazzurri.



However, with his move delayed, the Bosnian international is unhappy with the Rome-based club as according to him he has received different treatment from the Giallorossi compared to Stephan El Shaarawy.



The Italy international has left Roma after having just one year left on his contract and joined Chinese Super League side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on July 8.

