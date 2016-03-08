Dzeko wants ‘great’ Mkhitaryan to stay at Roma

16 September at 15:49
Italian Serie A giants AS Roma veteran striker Edin Dzeko has expressed his desire to see attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan moves permanently to the Rome-based club.

The 30-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from English Premier League outfit Arsenal, scored on his debut for Roma in a 4-2 win against Sassuolo at the weekend.

Dzeko, who himself scored in the match, went on to praise Mkhitaryan for his dream debut in the post-match press talk.

"I expected it from him,” said Dzeko. “I know he is a great player and he is a very good addition to our attacking team. I am 100% sure he is going to be a big help for us. I was definitely happy to see this transfer happen. Hopefully, he can stay a long time here and he can have more goals and a lot of assists for us."

