Edin Dzeko, AS Roma striker aged 32, has scored two goals in his last appearance with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team against Northern Ireland. During an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, he has talked about his relationship with Premier League: “I’ve spent four fantastic years in England, enyoing each minute of every match I played. Coming back to Premier League? Maybe it’s too late to do it, but you never know. By the way, right now I’m happy with Roma”.



Despite the last words, that seem to reassure Roma supporters, the words of Edin Dzeko sound like a love declaration to Premier League, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. Dzeko has already rejected a move to Chelsea in the last January, becoming than the real dragger of Roma in their incredible path to the Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.



The Mirror reports that Southampton, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City are ready to make an offer to bring him back to England.

(Sky Sports, La Gazzetta dello Sport, The Mirror)Emanuele Giulianelli