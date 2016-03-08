€100m Senegal star: I'm not thinking about Man United or Chelsea
28 June at 12:25Elite Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly claims he isn’t thinking about a possible transfer.
The Chelsea and Manchester United-linked star has done very well for himself since joining Napoli three seasons ago from Metz.
Recently linked by Diego Maradona to Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Senegalese international - who is present at the World Cup - hinted that he would be willing to play for a big club one day.
Yet, when asked about the immediate future, the centre-back laughed off any links.
“€100 million for me? If you tell my parents they’ll give you a big smile, that’s for sure!
The price is defined by the market, I don’t think about it, I just want to do my best on the pitch.
“I haven’t thought, and won’t think about my future for a single minute.
“I’ve been working with the national team for three years so that we could get here, and I can’t let anything distract me, I’m 100% focussed on the World Cup.”
