Elite Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly claims he isn’t thinking about a possible transfer. The Chelsea and Manchester United-linked star has done very well for himself since joining Napoli three seasons ago from Metz.Recently linked by Diego Maradona to Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Senegalese international - who is present at the World Cup - hinted that he would be willing to play for a big club one day.Yet, when asked about the immediate future, the centre-back laughed off any links.“€100 million for me? If you tell my parents they’ll give you a big smile, that’s for sure!The price is defined by the market, I don’t think about it, I just want to do my best on the pitch. “I haven’t thought, and won’t think about my future for a single minute.“I’ve been working with the national team for three years so that we could get here, and I can’t let anything distract me, I’m 100% focussed on the World Cup.”