€100m target refused chance to join Chelsea; despite release clause being met
12 August at 12:45According to what has been reported by British newspaper the Sunday Times, Atletico Madrid’s 25-year-old Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak refused the chance to join Chelsea this summer, despite the London club meeting his €100 million release clause.
This came after Chelsea opted to sell their Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid for a fee of €35 million, and shortly before their eventually spent €80 million on the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga, 23.
Oblak, who has also been a target of Liverpool and Real Madrid in recent years, joined Atletico in 2014 for €16 million from Portuguese club Benfica, with whom Oblak made just 16 league appearances. Now, he stars for one of Spain’s biggest clubs and refused the chance to join Premier League giants Chelsea.
Oblak has eighteen caps for the Slovenian national team and perhaps one day will move from Atletico; yet Chelsea was not the right opportunity to tempt him into a move.
