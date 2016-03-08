€120m Juve and Man Utd target reveals when he will decide his future
08 June at 18:00Lazio star midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić is a wanted man for Juventus and the English Premier League club Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
The Serbian international midfielder is now focused on the preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. After such a magnificent season with the club from the Italian capital, Sergej Milinković-Savić is aware that all eyes will be on him when he plays for Serbia in the World Cup.
Sergej Milinković-Savić is reportedly valued at 120 million euros. He will be under pressure at the World Cup and he says he is used to it.
“I try to stay focused, every day I read a new thing about myself, of course I feel the pressure on me, but I know I will have to live with it for the duration of the World Cup. same pressure as when I play in Lazio, I'm used to it. After the World Cup, I will decide where to continue my career,” Sergej Milinković-Savić said.
