€145m Mbappé chased by both Manchester sides
25 June at 14:00Kylian Mbappé is being chased both by Manchester United and rivals City, according to reports from France.
The French international scored the winner against Peru three days ago, enough to book France a place in the World Cup Round of 16.
Les Bleus’ star cost Paris Saint-Germain a massive €145 million last summer, a reward for playing very well for Monaco and scoring 26 goals for them in all competitions. He’s added another 21 for PSG, and five for his country.
Though PSG still have Financial Fair Play buzzing over them, they may not want to turn down a massive offer from the Premier League.
The idea for the Red Devils would, in particular, be to try to swap the winger for Anthony Martial, who has struggled over the last two seasons under Jose Mourinho.
The Mancunian sides are set to compete for a player viewed by many as a future superstar, and who is also liked by Real Madrid.
