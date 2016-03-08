€25m Serie A ace deals Juve, Newcastle transfer blow, drops Barça hint
16 October at 17:10Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has emerged as one of the most interesting players in Serie A, so much so Newcastle and Juventus have been linked with welcoming his services.
Praet has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract that expires in 2020.
The player, however, has revealed that talks to extend his stay at the Marassi are ongoing: “I’ve heard many transfer speculations but I am happy at Sampdoria and I don’t want to leave”, the Belgian midfielder told La Gazzetta Dello Sport.
“I have to admit that at the beginning it was not easy for me here but Giampaolo’s ideas fit my characteristics and I am here to help the team. I thought I’d play as attacking midfielder, my natural position, but this season I am having fun playing in center midfield.”
“Just like every young player it’s normal to dream of joining a big club but I am not thinking about it at the moment.
“We are in talks to extend my contract, that’s what both me and the club want. I don’t support any big team but Barcelona attract me, there is no other club at their level.”
