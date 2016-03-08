EA get Serie A license for FIFA 19
07 June at 12:45Reports from CalcioFinanza report that EA have acquired the license to have the Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia for FIFA 19.
In the previous two editions- FIFA 18 and FIFA 17, the Serie A was named as Calcio A and it did not have names of all players, teams and official kits. For the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the La Liga, same wasn't the case as EA had the rights for their names, kits and players already.
A report from CalcioFinanza reports that EA have now got the license to have the Serie A, Serie B and the Coppa Italia for the upcoming FIFA 19.
It is also stated that the game will also have the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, after it did not have the license to use the names of both the competitions.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
