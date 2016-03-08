Meanwhile @EA removed #CristianoRonaldo picture from the website. Old and new versions pic.twitter.com/NaeofgDPFY — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) October 5, 2018

EA Sports have removed the photo of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo from their website, following alleged rape claims against the former Real Madrid forward.Der Speigel had run a story some days ago that Ronaldo had raped an American girl in 2009 when he had sealed a move to Real Madrid from Manchester United. He was in Las Vegas that summer and it was during that period that the alleged rape happened.EA have now apparently removed Ronaldo's photo from their website, after it has always been used by the gaming company over the past 3 years for their FIFA game series.Juventus too had defended their summer signing by releasing a statement to laud Ronaldo's professionalism and protecting him from the claims that he had raped Kathryn back in 2009.Ronaldo though, has been included in Juve's squad to face Udinese at the weekend in the Serie A, but has not been called upto the Portugal side that will play its UEFA Nations League fixtures in the international break from next week onwards.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)