As expected, Juventus have the most players in the team, with five players (Benatia, Pjanic, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Higuain). Right behind them are Napoli ( Koulibaly , Allan , Insigne, Mertens ) and Lazio ( Milinkovic , Immobile, De Vrij , Luis Alberto) , both on four players.

Three players for Inter (Handanovic, Skriniar, Icardi) and Roma (Alisson, Nainggolan, Kolarov). Surprise team Atalanta got two players in Masiello and Ilicic, while Fiorentina and Sampdoria have Chiesa respectively Torreira. Surprisingly enough, Milan have no players in the squad.





Italy’s most transcendent footballers from the past campaign. This is the Calcio A #TOTS! #FUT



https://t.co/Vp7oEmRhy9 pic.twitter.com/k5owaL5tX3 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) 25 maj 2018

EA Sports have announced the Serie A team of the week (TOTS), including several interesting picks.