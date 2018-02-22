Early Serie A action-Lazio waste opportunity and plenty of relegation drama

It was a huge afternoon for Cagliari, Chievo, and Udinese in the fight against relegation. Cagliari were able to produce a 1-0 away to Fiorentina and SPAL fell 2-1 to Torino. Those results see Cagliari move up into 16th and out of the relegation zone, while SPAL are level on points with Crotone but sit above the drop zone only due to goal differential.



Chievo Verona also picked up a massive result, a 2-1 win at Bologna. The three points see them leave the drop zone and go into 14th for the time being. Tied on points is Udinese who were able to able to end their 14 match winless streak with a 1-0 result agains already relegated Hellas Verona.



Lazio bottled the opportunity to clinch Champions League football as they drew Crotone 2-2. From the other side, Crotone’s blown lead mean they are now 18th and in the final relegation position with one match to play.

