Eden Hazard: Chelsea can “do something magic” with Sarri in charge
19 August at 13:30Chelsea emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge yesterday. The Blues were 2-0 up early on but a first-half fight-back from Unai Emery’s Arsenal left the game 2-2 at half-time. The second half died down a lot in terms of excitement, before Marcos Alonso scored a late winner to separate the two teams.
Although he didn’t start the game, Eden Hazard came on as a substitution and performed very well for Chelsea, helping spearhead attack after attack, before the side eventually had something to show for their second-half dominance.
Speaking after the game, Hazard told BT Sport that “It is better to be on the pitch than on the bench, but the boys when they are playing did well, so if I'm on the pitch for 15 or 20 minutes, I do my best.”
"I think [Sarri] is the kind of manager who wants to have control of the ball. I can't say a bad thing about that, I just want to play, have the ball at my feet.
"We have good players, we can do something magic, so it's good to have this kind of manager.
"I think in the Premier League we don't have time [on the ball]. He is a great manager, like we had before, now we just want to enjoy winning games."
