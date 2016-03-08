Eden Hazard hints at possible Real Madrid move?
05 February at 20:25Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has opened up about his future at the club, saying that he has already a made decision as to what he is going to do.
Hazard has been one of the Premier League's best players over the last 3 or 4 seasons and was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but stayed at Chelsea.
In an interview he gave to RMC Sport recently, Hazard was asked about his future, as links with Real refuse to go away.
The Belgian said: "I have already made my decision, I already know what I will do."
It is said that Hazard has his sights firmly set on a move to the Los Blancos, with his current deal at Chelsea set to run out in the summer of 2020 and he has already rejected new contract offers from the club.
He has appeared in 24 Premier League games this season, scoring 12 times and assisting 10 times.
