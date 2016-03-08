Eden Hazard: 'I won't leave Chelsea in January'
11 October at 21:20Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has revelaed that he will not leave the Stamford Bridge based side in January, but he did not deny his interest in moving to Spain.
Hazard enjoyed the World Cup for Belgium and played a vital role in taking the Red Devils to the semi-finals of the competition. Not just that, he has been firing on all cylinders so far in the Premier League. He has appeared in eight Premier League games, scoring seven times and assisting thrice.
Hazard was recently talking in a press conference ahead of Belgium's UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland and he revealed that while he does want to play in Spain, he won't leave Chelsea in January.
The winger said: "I have already spoken several times about my future, but there is no possibility that I will leave Chelsea in January."
Hazard also said: "My desire is to play in Spain and win the Golden Ball."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments