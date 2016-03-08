Eden Hazard: Sarri hands Real Madrid boost as he admits Belgian is free to leave

Eden Hazard's future is one that has been unwritten for some time now. After the talented Belgian's string of fantastic performances with Belgium at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, it looked as though the winger would be leaving Chelsea, in favour of a probably move to Real Madrid. However, Chelsea put up a metaphorical wall and priced Madrid out of a move on that occasion.Real Madrid are still interested in him, however, having failed to truly replace Cristiano Ronaldo; after the Portuguese Ballon d'Or winner completed a €110m move to Juventus in July. Real Madrid are without a star forward; Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale failing to step up to the achievments, records and performances set by their Portuguese predecessor.Now, Real Madrid receive a fresh boost in their pursuit of Hazard, after Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, speaking to the press, revealed that: "Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to do it, even if I wish the opposite, he has the potential to be the number one in Europe."

@snhw_