Former Inter striker Eder has complimented Mauro Icardi , saying that he is “world class”.

The ex-Sampdoria man moved to Jiangsu Suning in the summer, the other club that is owned by the Nerazzurri, and has already managed three goals in China.

The attacking midfielder told the Gazzetta that he chose Jiangsu because “Steven Zhang wanted me to remain in the Inter family” and that “The Chinese league is better than expected.”

The Italian international had this to say: “Icardi is a top, world-class player. He is often criticised unfairly because he doesn’t help the team a lot, but there is nobody like him in front of goal.”

The 31-year-old added that Icardi “could become the best in Europe” because he was “improving in his off-the-ball movements.”

The Argentine has come under fire for not scoring a lot for the Nerazzurri early in the season, but he made up for it by volleying a beauty from outside the box against Tottenham in the Champions League.