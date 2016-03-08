AS Roma have just revealed that the decision to get rid of Radja Nainggolan was one taken by the club as a whole.

Speaking to Il Centro, Coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke about the Belgian’s departure. He was sold to Inter for €24 million, plus Davide Santon and Nicolò Zaniolo, something regarded as a bit of a coup for the Nerazzurri.

It was a unanimous decision. I get on very well with Radja, we even spoke recently. I wish him the best on a personal level.

​Nainggolan didn’t take the departure very well, leaving a heartfelt message to Giallorossi fans after being sold.

Speaking more generally about the transfer window, Di Francesco claimed that “it’s not over yet, even though it has to be said that our sporting director Monchi is ahead with his work.

He has moved quickly. Maybe, we may need to trim down the squad, we’re evaluating and we’ll keep doing that in training camp so as to make more decisions.

Nainggolan was considered to be a bit of a party animal in Rome, but was also a driving force on the pitch.