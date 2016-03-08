Roma, EDF: ‘Napoli deserved the draw’

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the giallorossi 1-1 away draw at the San Paolo: “I am sorry for the goal of Mertens in the final minutes. We did well in the first half, we kept the ball possession but Napoli made us run in the second half. In the end, I think they deserved to score the equalizer and draw the game”, the Roma manager said.

“It takes time to improve, think of Pellegrini last year and think about the same player today. Patience is needed but I am an optimist, we have important qualities, we only need to express them. We played very well against a solid squad. We are working hard and I want to convince the lads that we can improve our performances.”

