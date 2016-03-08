EDF: ‘Napoli too repetitive with Sarri’
27 October at 15:10Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to media ahead of the Serie A clash against Napoli: “Napoli deserved to win against PSG, I saw an excellent team with fit players. We played a good game in the Champions League. The mentality was excellent, I am pleased with the performance against CSKA.”
“I want to see the same things tomorrow, we want to snatch an important result and in order to achieve that we’ll need a solid mentality.”
“We are going to face a tough opponent, they have many interesting players like Fabian Ruiz. Something has changed at Napoli. With Sarri they used to be too repetitive even if the players still do something they learned from him. Ancelotti has changed the striker’s position. Look at the goals Insigne scored against PSG or Liverpool. The style of Napoli is different, there is less ball possession, they play more vertically and we’ll need a great game to beat them tomorrow.”
