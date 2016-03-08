Edin Dzeko agreed deal with West Ham but Roma...
06 April at 13:15West Ham United are continuing their courtship of Roma forward Edin Dzeko; the 33-year-old being a top target in the eyes of Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini. A move to West Ham would see a reunion between Dzeko and Pellegrini, who worked together whilst at Manchester City.
In January, however, West Ham made an offer of €10m for the Bosnian; whose contract with the Giallorossi expires next summer and therefore could be approaching an end to his time in the Italian capital. Roma responded to West Ham's bid by saying that they would need to double the offer up to €20m before they would consider accepting; discouraging West Ham with such a hefty price for a player in the final few years of his career.
Reportedly, Dzeko's proposed West Ham contract would have seen him earn the same as he is with Roma until 2022, when Dzeko will be 35 years old. West Ham will try again for Dzeko in the upcoming market; but it will be a matter of whether or not Roma want to sell or if they can source a replacement.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments