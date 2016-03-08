Edin Dzeko confirms Roma stay
18 July at 13:10Roma striker Edin Dzeko has all but confirmed his stay at the giallorossi, despite rumors linking him with a move to China and AC Milan.
Dzeko was recently speaking to the official AS Roma radio station and he confirmed that he will stay at Roma, despite rumors linking him with a move away from the Olympic Stadium.
Dzeko said: "What goals do we expect to achieve this season? In Rome we always think too much about things and I do not want to do that.
"We bought important players, but the market is not finished so we can see and there are three great competitions, many players, a coach who transmits the right mentality, the one we need here, and hopefully in the league we will do well from the beginning and win many games."
"This is the most important thing. I feel very good here, even my wife and my children are doing well. We have had an incredible season in the Champions League and we hope to do better this year ".
