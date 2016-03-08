Egypt FA confirm Salah won't leave national team
25 June at 15:10The Egyptian FA have played down reports which say that Mohamed Salah will quit the Egyptian national side.
It was reported that Salah is looking to quit the national side after he was said to be unhappy after being photographed with Chechenya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who was also accused of using the forward for political propaganda. The leader has also been criticised for violating human rights during his reign.
The Egyptian have released a statement stating that claims about Salah quitting the national team are false. He said: "Reports that Salah wants to leave are completely wrong."
"Mo is still with us now and he is happy in the camp. He is eating and laughing with his team-mates. He is training well and that means no problem."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
