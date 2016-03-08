Uruguay beat Egypt in their only previous encounter, defeating them 2-0 in Alexandria in August 2006.



Uruguay are unbeaten against African opposition at the World Cup (W1 D2).



This is Egypt’s third World Cup appearance, their first since 1990. Their last game in the competition dates back to 21st June 1990, when they lost 1-0 against England in the group stage.



Egypt are so far winless at the World Cup, drawing two and losing two of their four games. In fact, no African team has played as many games in the competition without winning a single one.



This is Uruguay’s 13th World Cup. It’s also their third appearance in a row, their longest streak of participations since between 1962 and 1974 (4).



Follow all the live updates

Egypt and Uruguay play their first game in the World Cup today. Liverpool star Mohammed Salah is out of action with a shoulder and injury and next Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira is also out of his national team’s starting XI. Rodrigo Bentancur will play from the 1’st minute for the South Americans.